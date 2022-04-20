Advertisement

Wanted: Brian E. Jones

Brian Jones.
Brian Jones.(Via the Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - According to the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, 45-year-old Brian E. Jones is wanted on a parole violation warrant out of Kansas for sexual exploitation of a child.

Jones is currently a registered sex offender in Wyandotte County and has been known to use the alias “Brian Farrell.”

Jones’ last known address was near 55th and Everett in KCK. However, his current whereabouts are unknown.

Jones is described as a white man who is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He has tattoos on his left arm and shoulder.

If you have information, call 816-474-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Generic photo.
Gladstone man sentenced for marijuana trafficking after being shot by customer
The goal of “Operation Delta-Free Youth,” is to remove THC vape cartridges from store shelves.
Northland law enforcement introduce effort to remove THC vape cartridges
The Big Dozier.
Hunter Dozier, Zarda Bar-B-Q announce return of ‘The Big Dozier’
FILE — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly
Kansas state employees to receive 5 percent pay raise after budget bill signed