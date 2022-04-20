Wanted: Brian E. Jones

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - According to the KC Crime Stoppers TIPS Hotline, 45-year-old Brian E. Jones is wanted on a parole violation warrant out of Kansas for sexual exploitation of a child.

Jones is currently a registered sex offender in Wyandotte County and has been known to use the alias “Brian Farrell.”

Jones’ last known address was near 55th and Everett in KCK. However, his current whereabouts are unknown.

Jones is described as a white man who is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He has tattoos on his left arm and shoulder.

If you have information, call 816-474-TIPS.

