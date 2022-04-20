Advertisement

Verdict expected in Leavenworth police shooting that got officer fired

The former officer is on trial, charged with involuntary manslaughter.
By Taylor Johnson and Shain Bergan
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LEAVENWORTH, Ks. (KCTV) - A verdict is expected Wednesday in a fatal Leavenworth police shooting from 2017, in which the officer who fired the shots is charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Former Officer Matthew Harrington has been on trial in the deadly shooting of Antonio Garcia. Harrington shot Garcia several times while Garcia was sitting in the driver’s seat of an SUV. That officer was subsequently fired from the Leavenworth Police Department for allegedly violating department policy.

Garcia’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit, which the city settled for $1 million. The shooting led to several local protests, and in 2020, a judge ruled Harrington could not claim legal immunity, leaving it up to a jury to decide whether the officer acted in self-defense.

Court continues Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. KCTV5 will be there and will bring you the latest when and if a verdict is reached.

