University of Kansas Medical Center official under investigation for possibly sharing child pornography

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) --- Federal court records reveal the Graduate Medical Education Administrator at the University of Kansas Medical Center is under investigation by the Department of Homeland Security for possibly sharing child pornography.

According to a search warrant filed during the investigation, the Department of Homeland Security received information from undercover agents in Detroit who were conducting undercover chats on the mobile messaging app Kik in February.

Agents say they encountered several users posting child sexual abuse material.

The undercover agents say they chatted with a user that used the screen name " jdkcmo.”

They shared the contents of those chats with Kansas City investigators.

Agents requested subscriber information and the IP address associated with the account and say their investigation revealed the account was associated with Bardia Behravesh.

Agents say the subscriber sent approximately 67 videos depicting child sexual abuse material in the Kik group between February 10th-February 21st.

Kansas City investigators did search Behravesh’s home for computers, software, hard drives and any other electronic evidence of viewing or sharing child pornography.

A University of Kansas Medical Center spokesperson confirmed Behravesh is a Graduate Medical Education Administrator.

“While we cannot comment on allegations such as this, KU Medical Center expects its employees to conduct themselves lawfully and appropriately,” the medical center said in a statement. “Because this is a personnel matter we will not be committing further.”

The federal investigation is ongoing and Behravesh has not been charged.

