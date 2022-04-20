Advertisement

Spacecraft on display as part of this weekend’s Comicon event

It has already been put in place at Bartle Hall in KCMO
This piece of U.S. history can be viewed in person during the event over the weekend.(KCTV5 News)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The spaceship has landed at Bartle Hall!

The historic LB7 spacecraft has made an early arrival ahead of Planet Comicon Kansas City, which starts on Friday and runs through the weekend.

LB7 stands for Liberty Bell 7, which is from the second ever U.S. spaceflight back in the summer of 1961.

The spacecraft will be on full display throughout Comicon, giving you a chance to see a bit of U.S. history in person.

Cosmosphere SciEd Center & Space Museum, which is based in Hutchinson, worked with Comicon to bring LB7 here.

Planet Comicon Kansas City is the first Comicon in the country to feature a flown, manned spacecraft on display!

The event runs from April 22-24 at the Kansas City Convention Center/Bartle Hall. Hours are as follows:

  • Friday: 1 p.m.-8 p.m.
  • Saturday: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
  • Sunday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

If you’d like to buy tickets for Comicon, click here.

