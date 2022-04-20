Southwest wildfires force evacuations, tighten resources

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona wildfire nearly tripled in size overnight after tearing through two dozen structures and forcing the evacuation of more than 700 homes.

The wind-whipped fire on the outskirts of Flagstaff ballooned to 26 square miles by Wednesday morning. Forest Service officials say flames as high as 100 feet quickly scorched dry grass, shrubs and pine trees.

Weather conditions improved Wednesday but stronger winds are expected to return Thursday.

Elsewhere in Arizona, firefighters battled a wildfire in a sparsely populated area of national forest south of Prescott.

Crews also were busy in New Mexico trying to corral several fires.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.