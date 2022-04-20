Advertisement

Southwest wildfires force evacuations, tighten resources

Hundreds of buildings are still threatened
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona wildfire nearly tripled in size overnight after tearing through two dozen structures and forcing the evacuation of more than 700 homes.

The wind-whipped fire on the outskirts of Flagstaff ballooned to 26 square miles by Wednesday morning. Forest Service officials say flames as high as 100 feet quickly scorched dry grass, shrubs and pine trees.

Weather conditions improved Wednesday but stronger winds are expected to return Thursday.

Elsewhere in Arizona, firefighters battled a wildfire in a sparsely populated area of national forest south of Prescott.

Crews also were busy in New Mexico trying to corral several fires.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Looming changes announced late Tuesday are designed to help Netflix regain momentum lost over...
Amid stock plunge, Netflix takes aim at password sharing, ads
Actor Johnny Depp testifies during a hearing at the Fairfax County Circuit Court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp testifies Amber Heard attacked him, he never hit back
City of Denver addresses questionable post about 4/20 festival.
‘Sup Denverites?’: City of Denver’s cringeworthy ‘420′ post causes cannabis law confusion
Shown with first lady Dr. Jill Biden, President Joe Biden arrives at the White House in this...
Biden set for first Pacific Northwest trip since election
A Jesus mural has survived a church fire in Chicago.
Jesus mural survives devastating church fire on Good Friday