Project to bring new apartments to the Jazz District

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - City leaders are celebrating a new development in the 18th & Vine District.

This afternoon, they held a groundbreaking for One Nine Vine. The six-story building will have restaurants and shops on the first floor, and affordable apartments above that.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said he lived across the street from that lot where the new building will go for more than 10 years. He said it helps fill an important need for the area.

“Is there a hotel? Is there new apartments where someone can stay? Is there a place to grab a bite to eat? This builds on so much of what we have already done as a city. But it truly allows us to have, in some ways, that 24-hour neighborhood we’ve always wanted.”

The first phase of the project will cost $25 million.

