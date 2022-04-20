Advertisement

Project to bring new apartments to the Jazz District

“This builds on so much of what we have already done,” the mayor said
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 6:59 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - City leaders are celebrating a new development in the 18th & Vine District.

This afternoon, they held a groundbreaking for One Nine Vine. The six-story building will have restaurants and shops on the first floor, and affordable apartments above that.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said he lived across the street from that lot where the new building will go for more than 10 years. He said it helps fill an important need for the area.

The first phase of the project will cost $25 million.

