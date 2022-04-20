Pet of the Day: Shadow

Shadow is a 1-year-old Pit Bull who is available for adoption at Wayside Waifs.

He’s a fun dog who loves to play. He also loves hiking and exploring.

He’s learned commands and loves mental stimulation or brain games.

He also loves people and toys!

Because of his high energy level, it would be best if he went to a home with children over the age of 10.

Plus, he’ll need to be your only dog; he wants to share all of his love with you and get all of your love in return.

For more information about Shadow, click here.

If you’d like to meet him, you can call Wayside Waifs at 816-761-8185.

