Advertisement

Pet of the Day: Shadow

Shadow.
Shadow.(Submitted to KCTV5 News by Wayside Waifs)
By KCTV5 Staff
Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Shadow is a 1-year-old Pit Bull who is available for adoption at Wayside Waifs.

He’s a fun dog who loves to play. He also loves hiking and exploring.

He’s learned commands and loves mental stimulation or brain games.

He also loves people and toys!

Because of his high energy level, it would be best if he went to a home with children over the age of 10.

Plus, he’ll need to be your only dog; he wants to share all of his love with you and get all of your love in return.

For more information about Shadow, click here.

If you’d like to meet him, you can call Wayside Waifs at 816-761-8185.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Oreo Opelousas
Pet of the Day: Oreo Opelousas
Dakota.
Pet of the Day: Dakota
Inky.
Pet of the Day: Inky
Missy is a big girl who is as gentle as she is sweet.
Pet of the Day: Missy