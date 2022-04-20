Overland Park used more than 9,600 tons of salt over the winter

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - The city of Overland Park says that they used more than 9,600 tons of salt over the winter!

The city posted some of their snow season statistics on Facebook, adding that they hope snow season is over.

They say there were eight different winter weather events which led to 22.2 inches of snow.

As a result, more than 120 staff members worked throughout the season and workers drove more than 50,000 miles.

More than 9,600 tons of salt were used, which they say is equal to about 1,370 elephants.

Plus, more than 14,000 gallons of magnesium chloride were used!

“Awesome work snow crews!” the city said. “Thanks for your hard work to keep streets clear and safe for residents.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.