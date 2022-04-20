Olathe administrators, parents and teachers discuss safety at town hall meeting

OLATHE, Ks. (KCTV) - Parents and teachers asked questions and discussed their concerns Tuesday at a Safety Town Hall following a March 4th shooting at Olathe East High School that injured an assistant principal, school resource officer and the student suspect.

On March 4th, investigators say Jaylon Elmore brought a gun to school. He was called into the office after another student reported he had a gun. When the school resource officer arrived in the office, witnesses say Elmore pulled out a gun from a backpack and fired five rounds. The school resource officer said after Elmore fired, he returned fire to defend himself. The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office charged Elmore with attempted capital murder.

During the town hall school leaders met with parents not to discuss details about the shooting but instead overall safety policies and procedures including how the district responds to threats and active shooter training.

“I felt a sense of comfort when my son texted me, ‘Mom I’m okay. This is going on, but I am okay,’’ parent Melissa Fisher recalled.

Several parents including Fisher asked questions about what could possibly be done to further protect students from threats inside a school building. Since March 4th, school leaders say the use of metal detectors has been one of the most frequently asked questions that school administrators have received. The district does not currently use metal detectors.

“Metal detectors are not a fail proof system. They are not a guarantee,” Olathe School District Director of Safety Services Brent Kiger said. “It creates a bottleneck which creates its own safety hazards. In addition to that, the logistics that go along with it, it’s not as simple as adding a couple devices.”

Some parents asked the district to consider metal detectors or other possible safety procedure changes.

“If no metal detectors, then what?” one parent asked. Another parent asked if the school district was considering changes to no longer allow students to wear backpacks or require the use of clear backpacks.

School leaders told parents an internal investigation and a police investigation are ongoing. They will examine and assess procedures based on those findings.

“Everything is being evaluated,” Kiger said.

“I don’t think any doors should be closed when it comes to the safety and security of our children,” Fisher said.

“We know that one instance does not good policy make and I’m glad to see district leadership responding and not overreacting,” parent Ryan Darrow said.

Parents also voiced concerns about recent budget cuts that reduced the number of Student Wellness Advocates in the Olathe School District to four. An administrator said the district is working with Johnson County Mental Health and other providers to make sure that schools can continue to offer mental health support.

Olathe School District administrators are planning to install security upgrades after voters passed a $298.3 million bond issue. Those improvements include internal cameras at the elementary level, access control upgrades that allow schools to remotely lock and unlock doors, traffic pattern changes, increased number of radios and increased lighting at dimly lit activity centers.

