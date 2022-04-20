Northland law enforcement introduce effort to remove THC vape cartridges

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Multiple agencies are joining forces to crack down vape cartridges containing tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC.

The Platte County Prosecutor’s Office released a statement Wednesday saying that the Kansas City Police Department’s Vice Unit and other Northland KC prosecutors announced the formation of “Operation Delta-Free Youth.” According to the prosecutor, the goal of the initiative is to remove the sale of illegal vape cartridges containing THC at gas stations, “smoke shops,” and other businesses in Kansas City.

As of Wednesday, there are 18 targets of Operation Delta-Free Youth in the Northland. The prosecutor’s statement said undercover officers with the vice unit bought vape cartridges advertised as containing THC at each location, and the contents of each cartridge tested positive for THC.

“There is a common misperception that these THC products might somehow be legal in Missouri,” Platte County Prosecuting Attorney Eric Zahnd. “We’re making it clear: THC vaping products are illegal. They must be immediately removed from store shelves in Clay and Platte Counties. We hope every business selling these products will stop, and we’ll never file a criminal case against anyone.”

Prosecutors stated that vape cartridges are especially popular with teens, who are particularly at risk from the dangers of marijuana use.

