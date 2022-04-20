Advertisement

Missouri House budget committee OKs tax break

By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri residents who file income taxes would be eligible for a tax break under a new Republican proposal.

The House Budget Committee approved the measure Tuesday. The bill now heads to the House floor for consideration.

The proposal budgets $1 billion for tax breaks equal to what taxpayers owe the state in income taxes.

The tax breaks are capped at $500 for individuals or up to $1,000 for married couples filing jointly.

Democrats proposed setting aside $100 million to give one-time $1,000 checks to poor families who have struggled with housing or food insecurity.

That proposal has been defeated. 

