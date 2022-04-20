Advertisement

Man arrested in Ohio, charged with murder in 2021 Matney Park fatal shooting

David Lamont Young was charged with killing Skylar Needham in 2021.
David Lamont Young was charged with killing Skylar Needham in 2021.(Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police have announced the arrest of a man accused in a 2021 murder at a Kansas City, Kansas park.

Wyandotte County sheriff Daniel Soptic said that 22-year-old David Lamont Young has been charged with murder in the shooting death of Skylar Needham at Matney Park.

Soptic said that Young was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshal’s Service in Cleveland, Ohio.

The sheriff said Young has been charged with the following in connection to the homicide:

  • first-degree murder
  • conspiracy to commit murder
  • unlawful discharge of a firearm

On the morning of Aug. 15, 2021, law enforcement had responded to the 3900 block of Shawnee Drive after a report of shots fired. Soptic said officers found Needham shot to death, a “hard-working husband and father had gone to park to play Pokemon GO.”

Needham was 30 years old.

Soptic said that he expected more charges to be filed in the homicide and also implied that his sheriff’s office knows there are others involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.

ALSO READ: Warrensburg man dead in Easter Sunday shooting; 2 suspects arrested, charged with murder

ALSO READ: Deadly week has Kansas City on pace to match record-setting year for homicides

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

New Zealand's Josh Lord is tackled by a defender during the rugby international between the All...
KC joins scrum of US cities in bid to host Rugby World Cup tournaments in 2031, 2033
The proposal budgets $1 billion for tax breaks equal to what taxpayers owe the state in income...
Missouri House budget committee OKs tax break
Missouri House passes bill on race, parents’ roles in school
Verdict expected in Leavenworth police shooting case Wednesday.
Verdict expected in Leavenworth police shooting that got officer fired