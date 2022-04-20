Man arrested in Ohio, charged with murder in 2021 Matney Park fatal shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police have announced the arrest of a man accused in a 2021 murder at a Kansas City, Kansas park.

Wyandotte County sheriff Daniel Soptic said that 22-year-old David Lamont Young has been charged with murder in the shooting death of Skylar Needham at Matney Park.

Soptic said that Young was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshal’s Service in Cleveland, Ohio.

The sheriff said Young has been charged with the following in connection to the homicide:

first-degree murder

conspiracy to commit murder

unlawful discharge of a firearm

On the morning of Aug. 15, 2021, law enforcement had responded to the 3900 block of Shawnee Drive after a report of shots fired. Soptic said officers found Needham shot to death, a “hard-working husband and father had gone to park to play Pokemon GO.”

Needham was 30 years old.

Soptic said that he expected more charges to be filed in the homicide and also implied that his sheriff’s office knows there are others involved in the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-TIPS.

ALSO READ: Warrensburg man dead in Easter Sunday shooting; 2 suspects arrested, charged with murder

ALSO READ: Deadly week has Kansas City on pace to match record-setting year for homicides

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.