KC joins scrum of US cities in bid to host Rugby World Cup tournaments in 2031, 2033

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Exciting times to be a Kansas City sports fan. The NFL Draft coming to Union Station next year. The possibility of a FIFA World Cup host city in 2026. And now, the Paris of the Plains hopes to be involved with sports on a global scale next decade.

USA Rugby has sent final bid materials to host the 2031 Men’s Rugby World Cup and 2033 Women’s Rugby World Cup.

Kansas City is among the 24 cities listed as potential host sites for either one or both of the tournaments.

Excited for Kansas City, MO to be included in the final bid materials for World Rugby! 🙌 https://t.co/jbAzb6iFfQ — KC Sports Commission (@SportKC) April 20, 2022

According to USA Rugby, the World Rugby organization will vote on May 12 to determine the host union for the 2031 and 2033 tournaments.

In the final bid materials was an endorsement letter from President Joe Biden saying “the United States strongly supports the effort to bring the 2031 Men’s Rugby World Cup Tournament and the 2033 Women’s Rugby World Cup Tournament (‘Tournaments’) to our country, and looks forward to working with Rugby World Cup Limited (RWCL) to help deliver the most successful Rugby World Cup’s in history.”

ALSO READ: NFL Draft date in KCMO confirmed for late April 2023

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.