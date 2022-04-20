Advertisement

Kansas state employees to receive 5 percent pay raise after budget bill signed

FILE — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly
FILE — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly(Office of the Governor)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 1:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas will set aside $500 million to deal with future financial problems, give state employees a 5% pay raise and increase spending across state government.

Gov. Laura Kelly signed budget legislation into law Wednesday that contains the bulk of the state’s $22 billion-plus budget for the 12 months beginning July 1, aside from money for the state’s public K-12 schools.

Kelly signed the measure ahead of a meeting Wednesday of state officials and university economists to draft a new forecast for state tax collections through June 2023.

The new forecast was expected to be more optimistic than the previous one issued in November.

