Hunter Dozier, Zarda Bar-B-Q announce return of ‘The Big Dozier’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Today, Hunter Dozier of the Kansas City Royals and Zarda Bar-B-Q announced the return of “The Big Dozier” sandwich.

The sandwich is made with Zarda’s limited reserve burnt ends, pulled pork, melted provolone, crispy onion straws, and Dozier’s favorite Bar-B-Q sauce. Holding it all together are toasted Roma buns.

This year, Hy-Vee is partnering with Dozier and Zarda to offer the sandwich. So, you will be able to get it at Hy-Vee’s Market Grille and Wahlburger locations. That’s in addition to the two Zarda locations in the KC metro, of course.

At all of those locations, the sandwich can be purchased from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. starting today. They will be available at the Zarda locations through the Royals 2022 season and at the Hy-Vee locations throughout the summer.

Partial proceeds from all “Big Dozier” sales will be split between Hunter and Amanda Dozier’s new charitable foundation Hunter’s Heroes and Hunter’s Step Up Big Campaign with Big Brothers Big Sisters Kansas City.

Last season, such an arrangement led to a $15,000 donation to Big Brothers Big Sisters.

“This sandwich is truly awesome!” Hunter Dozier said. “It’s definitely the best sandwich I’ve ever had! I’m really excited that Zarda is back in for 2022 and doubly excited that Hy-Vee is now going to be offering The Big Dozier.”

Today, Hunter Dozier and Zarda Bar-B-Q announced the return of The Big Dozier! (Submitted to KCTV5 News by LM Connect)

Zarda Bar-B-Q COO Terry Hyer said, “Hunter did a great job with this – we’re excited to make good on our promise to make the 2022 season even better! Once you’ve had this sandwich, be prepared, it won’t be your last! And with Hy-Vee now offering The Big Dozier too, it means we’ll be able to do even more to help out Big Brothers Big Sisters KC and Hunter’s Heroes – that’s the delicious sauce on the top!”

“We are so excited to bring the Big Dozier sandwich to our Hy-Vee customers!” added Hy-Vee District Store Director Zach Jones. “It’s important to us, at Hy-Vee, to give back to our community and to be able to do that while simultaneously bringing a quality, delicious, local BBQ sandwich to our customers, we think this is a home run!”

Big Brothers Big Sisters Kansas City CEO Micheal Lawrence said, “We are honored to be the recipient of such a great (and tasty) campaign. We know that the funds raised will help support waiting littles in our community. We are grateful to Hunter, Hy-Vee, and Zarda for their efforts in defending potential.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.