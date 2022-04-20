Gladstone man sentenced for marijuana trafficking after being shot by customer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Gladstone man who was injured in a shootout when his customers tried to rob him has now been sentenced for his role in a conspiracy to distribute marijuana, among other charges.

Carreon L. Brown, 20, was sentenced Tuesday to 11.5 years in federal prison without parole. He had previously pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute marijuana, one count of distributing marijuana within 1,000 feet of a school, and two counts of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Brown admitted that he’d participated in a conspiracy to distribute marijuana in Clay County, Missouri, from Jan. 9 of 2020 to Feb. 10 of 2021. During that time, he was also in possession of two guns.

Undercover ATF agents had bought marijuana from him several times. One of those happened at a residence near Golden Oaks Education Center for special education students in January of 2020.

Then, the investigation was paused due to COVID-19.

On Oct. 30, 2020, Brown met two people to sell marijuana and they tried to rob him. He exchanged gunfire with one of them as he fled. Ultimately, both he and one of the customers were shot during the incident.

While investigating that incident, Kansas City officers found one of Brown’s guns in his apartment. Court documents state it was tested and that revealed presumptive matches to multiple firearm incidents, including the following:

An aggravated assault on April 26, 2020

An aggravated assault on May 1, 2020

A homicide on June 26, 2020

An aggravated assault on Sept. 8, 2020

Plus, shell casings recovered on Oct. 29, 2020

Due to renewed concern that Brown had been involved in gun violence in the KC metro area, an undercover ATF agent bought marijuana from him three more times in February 2021.

Then, on Feb. 10 of that same year, a search warrant was executed at Brown’s apartment and officers found a gun with an extended magazine, ammunition, 20.64 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and $1,592 in cash.

