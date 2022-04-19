‘What a ride’: Kansas forward David McCormack declares for NBA Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One of the heroes of Kansas’ run to a national championship has played his last game in crimson and blue.

Senior forward David McCormack posted on Instagram Tuesday afternoon that he has declared for the NBA draft.

“Man, what a ride these last four years have been. It’s crazy to think how much I’ve grown both on and off the court - as a person and a player. For that, I have to thank our coaches, my teammates, and of course my family.

I also want to thank Jayhawk Nation, and those who always believed in me. This place is special because of you, and there is truly no place like Kansas.

After talking with my family and coaches, I have decided to declare for the 2022 NBA Draft.

I can’t imagine ending my career at Kansas any better than we did this past season, as national champions.

Rock Chalk!”

McCormack posted in double figures both Final Four games, including a 15-point and 10-rebound effort in the Jayhawks’ national title win over North Carolina. He was named to the 2022 NCAA All Tournament Team.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.