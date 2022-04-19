Advertisement

Warrensburg man dead in Easter Sunday shooting; 2 suspects arrested, charged with murder

Brandon Nodine was charged with second-degree murder in a Johnson County, Missouri homicide.
Brandon Nodine was charged with second-degree murder in a Johnson County, Missouri homicide.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(WARRENSBURG, Mo. (AP) — Two suspects are charged in the shooting death of a 47-year-old man in rural Warrensburg over the weekend.

Johnson County Sheriff Scott Munsterman said in a Facebook post that 28-year-old Brandon Nodine, of Warrensburg, and a 17-year-old are charged in the death of Clifford Heffele.

Munsterman said Heffele was shot several times at a rural Warrensburg home on Sunday.

A second person was also shot but is expected to survive.

Nodine is charged with second-degree murder and several other counts. The 17-year-old is charged in juvenile court with first-degree murder and other counts.

