Advertisement

TSA will no longer enforce directive requiring masks on public transportation

FILE - In this May 21, 2021 file photo, a person holds a mask while walking outside in...
FILE - In this May 21, 2021 file photo, a person holds a mask while walking outside in Philadelphia.(Matt Rourke | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Following a court ruling, the Transportation Security Administration will no longer enforce its directive requiring masks on public transportation.

That directive requiring masks on public transportation, meant that masks were required on airplanes and buses. That’s what kept the mask requirement in place at KCI and on Ride KC buses up until this point, although city mandates had expired.

This new statement from the TSA would appear to indicate that masks are no longer required, at least by that agency, at KCI and on Ride KC buses.

For its part, the airport retweeted the statement from the TSA.

Ride KC has not posted a statement yet. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.

To learn more about the court ruling the TSA mentioned, read this article: Federal judge voids travel-related mask mandate

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Jon Stewart and North Carolina veterans show support for the "Honoring our Past Act"
Jon Stewart to visit KC, promote House bill supporting veterans exposed to toxins in war
Masks no longer required in SMSD unless schools have 5% COVID-related absences
People living in a Kansas City neighborhood are calling on the city to do something about a...
Neighbors concerned about trash, homeless camp in KCMO
Nearly a week after 14-year-old Manuel Guzman was stabbed to death at Northeast Middle School,...
Masks no longer required in SMSD unless schools have 5% COVID-related absences