TSA will no longer enforce directive requiring masks on public transportation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Following a court ruling, the Transportation Security Administration will no longer enforce its directive requiring masks on public transportation.

Due to today’s court ruling, effective immediately, TSA will no longer enforce its Security Directives and Emergency Amendment requiring mask use on public transportation and transportation hubs. TSA will also rescind the new Security Directives that were scheduled to take effect tomorrow. CDC continues to recommend that people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings at this time.

That directive requiring masks on public transportation, meant that masks were required on airplanes and buses. That’s what kept the mask requirement in place at KCI and on Ride KC buses up until this point, although city mandates had expired.

This new statement from the TSA would appear to indicate that masks are no longer required, at least by that agency, at KCI and on Ride KC buses.

For its part, the airport retweeted the statement from the TSA.

Ride KC has not posted a statement yet. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.

