Raytown man to spend 10 years in federal prison for enticing minor into sex

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Raytown man who enticed a 15-year-old he met online into illegal sexual activity will spend a decade in federal prison.

According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, 31-year-old Nathaniel Hibdon was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison without parole. The court also ordered him to pay $5,000 as part of the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act.

He will also have to register as a sex offender when he is released from prison, and he will be subject to federal and state sex offender registration requirements. That may be the case for the rest of his life.

Because this is a federal case, a mugshot from the federal prison is not available to the public.

On Sept. 2 of last year, Hibdon pleaded guilty to one count of enticing a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity.

The DOJ said he admitted that he’d met the 15-year-old on Grindr and communicated with him via Facebook Messenger.

Hibdon traveled to KCK to pick up the minor and bring him to Missouri to engage in illegal sexual activity at least twice in September of 2018.

The Western Missouri Cyber Crime Task Force became aware of the situation after receiving a series of CyberTips from Facebook.

