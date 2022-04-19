Advertisement

Raytown man to spend 10 years in federal prison for enticing minor into sex

The sentence comes without the possibility of parole
Generic photo.
Generic photo.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Raytown man who enticed a 15-year-old he met online into illegal sexual activity will spend a decade in federal prison.

According to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, 31-year-old Nathaniel Hibdon was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison without parole. The court also ordered him to pay $5,000 as part of the Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act.

He will also have to register as a sex offender when he is released from prison, and he will be subject to federal and state sex offender registration requirements. That may be the case for the rest of his life.

Because this is a federal case, a mugshot from the federal prison is not available to the public.

On Sept. 2 of last year, Hibdon pleaded guilty to one count of enticing a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity.

The DOJ said he admitted that he’d met the 15-year-old on Grindr and communicated with him via Facebook Messenger.

Hibdon traveled to KCK to pick up the minor and bring him to Missouri to engage in illegal sexual activity at least twice in September of 2018.

The Western Missouri Cyber Crime Task Force became aware of the situation after receiving a series of CyberTips from Facebook.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A former deputy tax collector in Rankin County was arrested on an embezzlement charge.
Kansas woman pleads guilty to embezzling over $770,000 from Johnson County
Jon Stewart, along with several veterans, was in Kansas City promoting a House toxic exposure...
WATCH: Jon Stewart visits KC, promotes House bill supporting veterans exposed to toxins in war
Generic photo.
Merriam Farmers’ Market to return May 7
Jon Stewart, veterans in KC promote toxic exposure bill
Jon Stewart, veterans in KC promote toxic exposure bill
The American Royal Rodeo will return to Kansas City after two years.
American Royal Rodeo to return to KC after 2 years