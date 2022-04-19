Pet of the Day: Oreo Opelousas

Oreo Opelousas is a Pit Bull Terrier Mix who is 1 year old.

This girl’s got big ears, a bigger heart, a body full of energy, a head full of tilts and is ten times as sweet as any cookie on the planet! This quick learner has been picking up common commands, walks well on a leash, is potty trained and believe it or not, is growing cuter by the minute.

To learn more about Oreo Opelousas, or to view all available pets visit unleashedrescue.com/adopt

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.