Pet of the Day: Oreo Opelousas

Oreo Opelousas
Oreo Opelousas(Unleashed Pet Rescue)
By KCTV5 Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Oreo Opelousas is a Pit Bull Terrier Mix who is 1 year old.

This girl’s got big ears, a bigger heart, a body full of energy, a head full of tilts and is ten times as sweet as any cookie on the planet! This quick learner has been picking up common commands, walks well on a leash, is potty trained and believe it or not, is growing cuter by the minute.

To learn more about Oreo Opelousas, or to view all available pets visit unleashedrescue.com/adopt

