Overnight rollover crash in KCK sends multiple people to the hospital

KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - A rollover crash involving at least two vehicles hospitalized multiple people early Tuesday morning in Kansas City, KS.

Police and emergency medical crews responded around 2 a.m. to a multi-car rollover crash at South 18th Street and Steele Road. At least three people were taken by ambulance to the hospital. There is no word yet on the severity of the injuries.

