Overland Park mayor proclaims April 19 as ‘Christian Braun Day’

Kansas guard Christian Braun (2) takes part of the net after a college basketball game in the...
Kansas guard Christian Braun (2) takes part of the net after a college basketball game in the finals of the Men's Final Four NCAA tournament, Monday, April 4, 2022, in New Orleans. Kansas won 72-69. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The celebration tour continues in the Kansas City area for the national champion Jayhawks.

Overland Park Mayor Curt Skoog issued a proclamation that Tuesday, April 19 is “Christian Braun Day” in celebration of the Kansas guard.

The mayoral text reads as follows:

WHEREAS, Christian Braun began his elite basketball career honing his skills with Kansas City area club teams and Overland Park powerhouse Blue Valley Northwest High School, and;

WHEREAS, Braun, a highly-recruited player, chose to stay close to family and play with one of the most prestigious basketball programs in country at the University of Kansas, and;

WHEREAS, Braun’s energy as a guard on the court adds to the excitement of watching the Jayhawks play, and;

WHEREAS, Braun scored 12 points, made 12 rebounds and had three assists, playing all 40 minutes of the championship game, helping the Jayhawks hold off North Carolina for a national title, the fourth NCAA title in school history,

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Curt Skoog, Mayor of Overland Park, do hereby proclaim April 19, 2022, as

CHRISTIAN BRAUN DAY

in Overland Park, and urge all citizens to congratulate Christian Braun and the Kansas Jayhawks on their accomplishments.

