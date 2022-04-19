Advertisement

Newly-signed Kansas bill lets 15-year-olds drive alone to religious events

Fifteen-year-olds in Kansas will be able to drive by themselves to and from worship services...
Fifteen-year-olds in Kansas will be able to drive by themselves to and from worship services and other religious activities, starting in July.(MGN Online)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Fifteen-year-olds in Kansas will be able to drive by themselves to and from worship services and other religious activities, starting in July.

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly on Tuesday signed into law a bill approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature to expand driving privileges for holders of restricted licenses.

The law already allows 15-year-olds to drive by themselves to and from work. The change will allow them to drive to and from religious activities from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

A restricted license also already allows 15-year-olds to drive anywhere at any time if an adult with a valid license is sitting in the front passenger’s seat.

ALSO READ: Child abusers in Kansas face harsher sentences due to new law

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Word traveled quickly through the KCI terminals. Allison Her, who flew in from a weekend in Las...
Travelers at KCI react to masks now being optional
File photo - A KCPD patrol vehicle.
KCPD officers can now live up to 30 miles away in Kansas
Moment of silence held in honor of OKC bombing anniversary
KCTV5 News
Child abusers in Kansas face harsher sentences due to new law