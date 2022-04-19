Newly-signed Kansas bill lets 15-year-olds drive alone to religious events

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Fifteen-year-olds in Kansas will be able to drive by themselves to and from worship services and other religious activities, starting in July.

Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly on Tuesday signed into law a bill approved by the Republican-controlled Legislature to expand driving privileges for holders of restricted licenses.

The law already allows 15-year-olds to drive by themselves to and from work. The change will allow them to drive to and from religious activities from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

A restricted license also already allows 15-year-olds to drive anywhere at any time if an adult with a valid license is sitting in the front passenger’s seat.

ALSO READ: Child abusers in Kansas face harsher sentences due to new law

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.