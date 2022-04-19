Advertisement

More significant rainfall expected Wednesday

Storm Track 5
Storm Track 5(KCTV5 News)
By Erin Little
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We are tracking a few quick-moving showers tonight through sunset. More impactful rainfall and a few rumbles are on the way for Wednesday. A Storm Track 5 Weather Alert has been posted for Wednesday with a 70% chance for rain. The best timeframe for showers on Wednesday looks to be from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Active weather will continue with isolated storms again Thursday, and then yet again Saturday into Sunday.

