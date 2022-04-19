Merriam Farmers’ Market to return May 7
Published: Apr. 19, 2022
MERRIAM, Kan. (KCTV) - The Merriam Farmers’ Market will open for the season on May 7.
It will take place every Saturday through September from 7 a.m.-1 p.m.
The farmers’ market takes place at the Merriam Marketplace in the downtown Merriam historic district at 5740 Merriam Drive. That is along Merriam Drive and just north of Anita’s Cuisine and W. 58th Street. It is also where the large, silver sprouting seed sculptures are.
The farmers’ market will have fresh produce, baked goods, and homemade products.
A list of vendors is available on the city’s website. We’ve included the list at the end of this article, as well.
If you’d like to be a vendor at the farmer’s market, you can do so here.
- Sweet Bunny Farm
- Rex Nolen Concessions
- Allen Family Gourmet Mushrooms
- Lou’s Flyshop
- Way of the White Dog
- Dragon’s Lair
- Nowachek Apiaries
- Flourishing TIme
- Malone’s Orchard
- Fat Beans Coffe Lab
- Sweets for Delaney
- KC Perennial Garden
- Tracy’s Baked Goods
- Backyard Blossoms
- Ames Clay Creations
- Bradwell Farms
- Agnes Dillard
- Hayes Gardens
- His Crown - My Crown
- Teacup Botanicals
- C & S Creations
- Patsy’s Bouquet
- HoneyBerry
