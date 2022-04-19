Merriam Farmers’ Market to return May 7

MERRIAM, Kan. (KCTV) - The Merriam Farmers’ Market will open for the season on May 7.

It will take place every Saturday through September from 7 a.m.-1 p.m.

The farmers’ market takes place at the Merriam Marketplace in the downtown Merriam historic district at 5740 Merriam Drive. That is along Merriam Drive and just north of Anita’s Cuisine and W. 58th Street. It is also where the large, silver sprouting seed sculptures are.

The farmers’ market will have fresh produce, baked goods, and homemade products.

A list of vendors is available on the city’s website. We’ve included the list at the end of this article, as well.

If you’d like to be a vendor at the farmer’s market, you can do so here.

Sweet Bunny Farm

Rex Nolen Concessions

Allen Family Gourmet Mushrooms

Lou’s Flyshop

Way of the White Dog

Dragon’s Lair

Nowachek Apiaries

Flourishing TIme

Malone’s Orchard

Fat Beans Coffe Lab

Sweets for Delaney

KC Perennial Garden

Tracy’s Baked Goods

Backyard Blossoms

Ames Clay Creations

Bradwell Farms

Agnes Dillard

Hayes Gardens

His Crown - My Crown

Teacup Botanicals

C & S Creations

Patsy’s Bouquet

HoneyBerry

