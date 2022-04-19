Advertisement

KCPD officers can now live up to 30 miles away in Kansas

The Board of Police Commissioners voted to change the residency requirement today
File photo - A KCPD patrol vehicle.(KCTV5 News)
By KCTV5 Staff
Apr. 19, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department officers will have more options when it comes to where they want to live.

Today, the Board of Police Commissioners voted to change the residency requirement.

Now, officers will be able to live on the Kansas side of the metro as long as they are within 30 miles of KCMO.

Last July, the board lifted the requirement that officers live in KCMO. However, they still required that they live on the Missouri side.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas, who is a member of the board, called the latest change a mistake.

