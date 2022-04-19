KCMO is the worst city for dating, according to BestPlaces

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - If you live in Kansas City, Missouri, and still find yourself spending most of your nights all by your lonesome, one listing site is ready to to validate your experience.

According to Sperling’s BestPlaces, which conducted the study in partnership with the somewhat polarizing company AXE Deodorant Bodyspray, there was a set of criteria that was used to evaluate 80 metro areas in the U.S.

They say that included the percentage of singles between the ages of 18-24, the population density, and “dating venues per capita.” For BestPlaces, that included places like concerts, coffee shops, bars, and the apparently highly romantic venue of bowling alleys.

They also looked at the frequency of hookups, the number of intimate apparel stores, and how many flowers and jewelry were bought as gifts.

Well, it turns out that our very own KCMO was listed as the #1 worst city for dating! Also on the list were Wichita at #2, Minneapolis-St. Paul at #3, Detroit at #4, and Louisville at #5.

On the other, less lonely side of the coin was Austin as the #1 best city for dating. Colorado Springs was #2, San Diego was #3, Raleigh/Durham was #4, and Seattle was #5.

You can view the full ranking of all 80 cities here.

“We’ve received feedback from some of the lowest ranking cities, and it appears our findings are on-track,” Sperling said. “In these cities, there are relatively few young singles and the towns are so spread out, it can be difficult for them to find each other. Some are using this study as a call to action to provide places where people can hang out and get together.”

For more information and some reasons why certain cities made BestPlaces’ list like they did, click here. No additional details about why KCMO came in dead last were provided.

