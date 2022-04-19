Kansas woman pleads guilty to embezzling over $770,000 from Johnson County

KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - A former Johnson County employee has pleaded guilty in federal court after embezzling over $776,000 from the county.

Dawna Kellogg, 61, was employed in the accounting department at the Johnson County District Court between January 2010 and June 2017. According to court documents, she stole at least $776691.50 in cash during that time period.

In her role as the accounting supervisor for the court, she managed the accounting department, processed daily reports, and deposited collected funds into the court’s bank account.

Kellogg allegedly stole cash that the court received, such as bail bond payments, and either spent the money or deposited it into her own accounts.

The court says she was able to cover her actions by manipulating property accounts or by tricking the court’s accounting system.

On Tuesday, Kellogg, who’s legal name at the time of the crimes was Dawna Brandt, pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and one count of subscribing to a false tax return. As part of her plea agreement, Kellogg agreed to not contest that the total loss in the scheme was $1,135,988.13, which included the amount stolen between 2010 and 2017 as well as $359,296.64 from 2007 to 2009.

A sentencing date for Kellogg has not yet been announced.

