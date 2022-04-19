Kansas AG urges GoFundMe to make clear to customers where donations go

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt has urged GoFundMe to make meaningful changes in the way it discloses policies to users - specifically surrounding blocks, freezes, redirections and refunds.

AG Schmidt said he was part of a bipartisan coalition of 28 state and territory attorneys general who sent a letter to GoFundMe which outlined specific steps they would like to see implemented in the crowdfunding platform.

Schmidt said users pay a fee of 2.2 - 2.9% plus 30 cents per transaction. However, he said information on the terms of service and policies, particularly related to blocking, freezing, refunding and re-directing donations is hard to find and unclear.

“[P]latforms like GoFundMe are not and should not be empowered to unilaterally make decisions regarding where donated funds will go or why,” the attorneys general wrote. “If GoFundMe is making opaque and unilateral decisions about which fundraisers are legitimate and which fundraisers to re-route donations to irrespective of initial donor choice, GoFundMe has likely crossed the line from fundraising platform to fundraiser itself. Such a role implicates significantly different regulatory schemes directed at ensuring transparency in charitable giving.”

The AG said he asked GoFundMe to take the following steps:

Explain in detail how GoFundMe investigates or analyzes fundraisers and what criteria are used to decide whether those fundraisers are fundraising for acceptable purposes.

Explain in detail how GoFundMe decides whether to block, freeze, re-direct or refund donations and what criteria are used to decide which avenue to take.

Explain in detail how GoFundMe handles donations when it decides to block, freeze or redirect donations.

Review policies and terms of service to ensure donors are adequately and conspicuously informed at the time of their donation of the circumstances under which their donation may be blocked, frozen, re-directed, or refunded without their authorization by conspicuously disclosing those circumstances through the user interface.

Explain in detail the meaning of the term “unacceptable” in the context of GoFundMe’s terms of services and describe whether there are additional internal policies defining it.

Articulate any steps being taken to address these issues in the form of a responsive letter or meeting with the attorneys general.

To read a full copy of the letter sent, click HERE.

