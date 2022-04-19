Jon Stewart to visit KC, promote House bill supporting veterans exposed to toxins in war

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Jon Stewart will visit Kansas City on Tuesday and speak with veterans about the need for congress to pass legislation he and others say is critical for veteran’s care and benefits.

The VFW is hosting Stewart along with other Veterans Service Organizations (VSO) and Representative Sharice Davids as part of a “Call on Congress” to pass the Honoring our PACT Act, which aims at providing better care and benefits to veterans who have been exposed to toxic materials while serving.

The event, which will be livestreamed on the VFW Facebook page, takes place on Tuesday at Noon at the VFW National Headquarters on 34th Street in Kansas City. There, the supporters of the bill will discuss how important it is to properly address toxic exposure as a cost of war and what this “critical” legislation would mean for service members.

Stewart, an open supporter of this bill and other veteran issues, has a new show on AppleTV+ called “The Problem with Jon Stewart” in which he dedicates his entire first episode to the problems of war and what affects veterans face during and after service.

Other speakers will include Matthew “Fritz” Mihelcic, the national Commander-in-Chief for the VFW, Tom Porter with Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America, and representatives from the Wounded Warrior Project, Disabled American Veterans, and Burn Pits 360.

