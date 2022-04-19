Independence police looking into ‘possibility of an explosive device’

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - The Independence Police Department says that they are looking into “the possibility of an explosive device.”

They say that the item has been located near Truman Road and Sterling Avenue.

They say that officers are working to shut down the area to both foot traffic and vehicles.

People are advised to avoid the area until further notice.

No further information is available at this time. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.

