Gov. orders flags at half-staff in honor of late K-State president in 2 counties

FILE - Former Kansas State football coach Bill Snyder, left, calms the applause of the crowd and Kansas State president Jon Wefald during a dedication ceremony of the Bill Snyder Family Stadium before the school's home opener against Illinois State on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2006 in Manhattan, Kan. The stadium was re-named to honor Snyder. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(CHARLIE RIEDEL | AP)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Flags in Riley and Pottawatomie Counties have been ordered to be flown at half-staff to honor late K-State president Dr. Jon Wefald.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Tuesday, April 19, she ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in Riley and Pottawatomie counties in order to honor late Kansas State University President Dr. Jon Wefald.

In accordance with Executive Order #20-30, Gov. Kelly said the order is effective immediately and will stay in place until sunset on Saturday, April 23.

“Dr. Wefald was a transformative leader who, in his 23-year presidency, grew the state university’s enrollment and footprint, developing K-State into the institution it is today,” Kelly said. “My thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

Wefald passed away on Saturday due to a heart attack. He was 84.

