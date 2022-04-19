Advertisement

Gas prices headed north again in Kansas and across the nation

Murphy Express, 1531 S.W. Wanamaker, was selling unleaded gasoline Tuesday morning for $3.59 per gallon, among the cheapest prices in Topeka.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Gas prices are up Tuesday in Kansas and across the nation, according to AAA.

The average price for a gallon of unleaded gasoline on Tuesday morning in Kansas was $3.72. That’s up 6 cents from Monday, when a gallon of unleaded fuel was going for $3.66 a gallon.

In spite of this week’s increase, Tuesday’s price is 5 cents cheaper than a month ago, when AAA says the average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in Kansas was $3.77.

Tuesday’s price of $3.72 per gallon was $1.05 higher than a year ago, when a gallon of unleaded gas was $2.67 per gallon in Kansas, according to AAA.

The $3.72 average price for a gallon of unleaded gas in Kansas on Tuesday was 38 cents cheaper than the national average of $4.10 per gallon, a figure which AAA says is up 2 cents per gallon over the $4.08 per gallon on Monday.

Nationwide, Tuesday’s average price of $4.10 per gallon of unleaded gas was $1.23 higher than the $2.87 of a year ago, according to AAA.

Meanwhile, diesel fuel continues to cost substantially more than unleaded gasoline.

In Kansas, diesel fuel was averaging $4.74 per gallon on Tuesday morning, AAA says. That’s 5 cents higher than Monday, when diesel was going for $4.69 per gallon, and 13 cents higher than a month ago, when diesel cost an average of $4.61 a gallon.

It’s also $1.74 higher than a year ago, when diesel fuel was $3.00 per gallon.

Nationally, diesel fuel on Tuesday morning was averaging $5.04 a gallon, up 1 cent from the $5.03 of Monday but down a penny from the $5.05 of a month ago.

The $5.04 average for diesel fuel on Tuesday across the nation was $1.96 higher than the $3.08 of a year ago.

Gas prices in Topeka ranged from $3.49 to $3.89 per gallon on Tuesday morning, according to GasBuddy.com.

