Child abusers in Kansas face harsher sentences due to new law

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Child abusers in Kansas now face harsher sentences, thanks to a new law signed by Governor Laura Kelly. Local nonprofit CASA said the bill is an integral move to keeping child victims safe.

“The CASA advocate is that constant support for them,” said Natalia Julien, CEO/President of CASA of Johnson and Wyandotte Counties.

Since 1976, volunteer advocates with CASA have fought to protect kids facing abuse or neglect in the Kansas City metro.

“We are seeing some increases in activity that needs to be addressed and so this kind of action really will make a difference,” said Julien.

CASA is throwing their support behind the latest move by Governor Kelly.

On Monday, the governor signed HB-2508. The law increases penalties for child abusers. Severity now ranges from a level 3 to level 6 felony, which is comparable to other serious crimes.

“We were really happy to hear about that outcome,” said Julien.

She said the bill is an important piece of child abuse prevention and keeping child abusers accountable.

“That’s what CASA is focused on, and that’s making sure every child who is in that circumstance is really taken seriously and the crimes that have been committed are addressed,” said Julien.

In the past year alone, Julien said, 250 CASA volunteers served some 450-500 kids removed from their homes for safety. She said their work is not only heartbreaking but also frustrating at times.

“There has been some concern about the punishment for the crimes that have been committed and so we were happy to see that is going to be taken more seriously,” said Julien.

While Julien applauds the new law, she said it is hard to define if it will translate to justice. However, it is one step closer to a secure and happier future for child victims.

“The ability to keep our kids safe is why CASA is here and we want to work toward that process, ensuring they have a safe and stable home to be in,” said Julien.

Currently, CASA Advocates serve about one third of kids in the metro’s foster care system. Julien also said that, with the pandemic, there is an increase in cases of child abuse and/or neglect.

Volunteers are needed. If you’re interested contact CASA via their website at CASAJWC.org.

