American Royal Rodeo to return to KC after 2 years

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The American Royal Rodeo will return to Kansas City in May after a two-year hiatus due to COVID.

The event is set to take place from May 5-7 at the American Royal Complex located at 1701 American Royal Court in KCMO.

A press release from the American Royal Association says that the “PRCA-sanctioned ProRodeo will hit the dirt each night at 7:30 p.m.” and will feature “bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, barrel racing, bull riding and much more.”

Tickets start a $20 and are free for children 3 years old or younger. Tickets can be purchased here.

There will also be free, themed entertainment before and after each night’s rodeo performance to celebrate Cinco de Mayo, National Nurses Day, and the Kentucky Derby.

Starting at 5 p.m. on May 5-6 and 1 p.m. on May 7, there will be a pre-party with food, drinks, and games that will be open to the public. There will also be a local marketplace highlighting Kansas City artisans, boutiques, and food vendors.

Following the rodeo performances every night at 9:30 p.m., there will be a beer garden will be filled with live music from local bands (Sons of Sterling on May 5, Travis Marvin on May 6, and The Cowardly Lions on May 7).

Also, the press release states that the American Royal will host the Youth Rodeo from May 2-4. The young people will compete for prize money and championship buckles, then the winners of the Youth Rodeo will return to perform on May 5 during the ProRodeo.

