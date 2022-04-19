Police: Dad stabs toddler during Blue Springs police chase

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An 18-month-old boy was rushed to the hospital after police say he was stabbed by his father during a police chase Monday in Blue Springs.

Police said a car driven by Tabatha Ong was involved in a crash at the intersection of Missouri 7 Highway and U.S. 40 Highway around 5:30 a.m., after which Ong drove off, trying to evade police. Anthony Beighley-Beck, 24, was in the passenger seat at the time. He pulled his young son onto his lap and stabbed him in the abdomen during the chase, later telling detectives he feared his son would end up with relatives who would abuse him, according to court documents released Tuesday morning.

The toddler was rushed to Children’s Mercy Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery and remains in Intensive Care.

Beighley-Beck and Ong were both arrested after the chase ended just north of I-70 near 7 Highway. Beighley-Beck is charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action, while Ong is charged with endangering the welfare of a child. Beighley-Beck is being held in the Jackson County Detention Center without bond. A bond of $50,000 has been requested for Ong.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.