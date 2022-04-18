Unified Government data centers subject of weekend cybersecurity attack

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas was victim to a cybersecurity attack over the weekend.

A news release from the Unified Government stated that the ramifications to the attack on its data centers are still being determined.

“The Unified Government has been working diligently to restore services and data access. We encourage community members to check out our website wycokck.org or call 3-1-1 for updates on services impacted...We are actively working with the US Department of Homeland Security, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), and the Mid-America Regional Council cybersecurity task force to determine what data, if any, may have been compromised.”

The Unified Government website remains accessible.

