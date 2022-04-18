Advertisement

Unified Government data centers subject of weekend cybersecurity attack

A news release from the Unified Government stated that the ramifications to the attack on its data centers are still being determined.
A news release from the Unified Government stated that the ramifications to the attack on its data centers are still being determined.(WBNG-TV)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas was victim to a cybersecurity attack over the weekend.

A news release from the Unified Government stated that the ramifications to the attack on its data centers are still being determined.

The Unified Government website remains accessible.

