Unified Government data centers subject of weekend cybersecurity attack
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas was victim to a cybersecurity attack over the weekend.
A news release from the Unified Government stated that the ramifications to the attack on its data centers are still being determined.
The Unified Government website remains accessible.
