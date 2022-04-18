ON YOU SIDE: Experts share where to store your tax documents & how long

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The IRS expects to receive tens of millions of last-minute filings electronically and through paper forms on tax day.

The executive director of the National Society of Tax Professionals says if you haven’t filed your taxes, you are better off filing an extension.

Experts in Springfield say to keep your documents for three years if you file a simple W-2. Otherwise, save them for 10.

“If the IRS calls you in for anything, you are going to want to know what you’ve submitted and what you have told them already about some of your tax return scenarios,” said Sandra O’Connor of Pro tax Consultants.

Tax filing season looked different compared to previous years due to the pandemic.

“There were some unique things like the child tax advance and everybody had to know what they got from July to December, and there was also this the third stimulus you had to account for,” said Michelle Goldsberry, PSC Accounting and Tax Service.

Suppose it is time to dispose of your documents and shred or burn them because identity theft has been rising in recent years. Tax experts say to store your tax documents in a fireproof safe and somewhere away from out in the open.

“You should never throw your documents away and always shred them and dispose of them to avoid identity theft,” said Goldsberry.

“You have to shred our documents because of identity theft, and that’s been on the real rise,” said O’Connor. “I would suspect that that’s something that’s going to grow.”

To track your federal return click the “Where’s My Refund?” click on IRS.gov/refunds.

