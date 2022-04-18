Sugar Creek man gets 10 years after leading police in pursuit

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Sugar Creek, Missouri man will spend the next 10 years in prison after he fled from police back in 2019.

William Peters, 38, was sentenced Monday in federal court after pleading guilty in September to being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was given the maximum penalty for the offense, 10 years without parole in federal prison.

According to the court, Peters attempted to flee from police in November 2019 after an officer attempted to stop him. He drove through yards on his motorcycle and through embankments. He attempted to ram a locked gate, which resulted in him falling of the bike and fleeing on foot.

The officer told Peters to stop, and that’s when Peters pulled a Smith and Wesson .40-caliber handgun with a magazine and five rounds of ammunition from inside his coat. The officer drew his weapon, and Peters then threw his weapon and was detained.

Officers noted that Peters smelled of alcohol, but weren’t able to conduct a sobriety test because he was being combative.

After searching him, police found a baggie containing .42 grams of meth and a glass smoking pipe. Peters admitted to using meth every day, and buying one or two ounces every day over the last two months.

Peters also illegally possess a stolen firearm in November of 2020 and June 2021, according to the court.

Peters had prior felony convictions for possessing and distributing controlled substances. At the time of his arrest, he had an active warrant out of Sugar Creek for disorderly conduction and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as three felony warrants in Jackson County, Missouri for drug possession and assault.

