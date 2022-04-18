‘Sign of new life’: Traditional Easter Sunday celebrations return to the Kansas City metro area

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Easter services brought light back to many churches in the metro that were unable to hold large events for the past two years.

Last year, many Easter celebrations were scaled back because of mask requirements and social distancing. For some, that made a return to normal services even more meaningful.

“It was filled with people, everyone was excited,” said Adam Hamilton, pastor at the Leawood Church of the Resurrection. “We’re talking about love conquers hate, light conquers darkness, the story of the resurrection.”

At another service, Shelter KC brought a message to some with nowhere to go.

“It’s important that we plant the seed of the individual, get them back to where they were before their trauma and hardships in life began,” Cordellia Clark-Bailey said.

In the evening, a joyful mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception brought people together.

“It’s a sign of new life for the whole community that makes it an exciting time of year,” said Father Paul Turner.

This year many churches say they’ve also been able to reach new audiences through streaming, something they’ve kept doing even after returning to full capacity.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.