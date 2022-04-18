Advertisement

‘Sign of new life’: Traditional Easter Sunday celebrations return to the Kansas City metro area

Easter services brought light back to many churches in the metro that were unable to hold large...
Easter services brought light back to many churches in the metro that were unable to hold large events for the past two years.(Nathan Vickers/KCTV5)
By Nathan Vickers and Nick Sloan
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Easter services brought light back to many churches in the metro that were unable to hold large events for the past two years.

Last year, many Easter celebrations were scaled back because of mask requirements and social distancing. For some, that made a return to normal services even more meaningful.

“It was filled with people, everyone was excited,” said Adam Hamilton, pastor at the Leawood Church of the Resurrection. “We’re talking about love conquers hate, light conquers darkness, the story of the resurrection.”

At another service, Shelter KC brought a message to some with nowhere to go.

“It’s important that we plant the seed of the individual, get them back to where they were before their trauma and hardships in life began,” Cordellia Clark-Bailey said.

In the evening, a joyful mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception brought people together.

“It’s a sign of new life for the whole community that makes it an exciting time of year,” said Father Paul Turner.

This year many churches say they’ve also been able to reach new audiences through streaming, something they’ve kept doing even after returning to full capacity.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Shelter KC is a Christ-centered community offering freedom and hope to the poor and homeless,...
Sunrise service held for Kansas City's homeless population
Freeze warning in effect overnight, but warmer temperatures are on the way!
Driver arrested in Crookston after going 100mph, feeling from police.
Jackson County judge convicts man in 2019 fatal shooting outside Kansas City business
Bring out the feeders! How to help as hummingbirds migrate back to Missouri