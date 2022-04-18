Shawnee Mission school board adopts new mask policy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Today, the Shawnee Mission Board of Education voted for an option that will require temporary masking if a school has at least 5% COVID-related absences.

The school board voted 4-3 for option A.

Under Option A, for a school building to remove the masks again, COVID-related absences would have to drop below 5%.

Previously, KCTV5 News reported that the school board would meet today to determine their mask policy for the rest of the school year. It appears that Option A will go into effect tomorrow.

Seven schools in the district required masks as of this morning because they met the criteria that was previously agreed upon. That being if “a school’s illness-related absences reach over 5 percent or if its COVID-19 positivity rate reaches above 3 percent.”

Now that Option A has been approved, it is yet to be seen how many schools will have to mask under its guidance.

