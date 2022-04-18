Advertisement

Shanna Mittie, K-State coaches wife, declared cancer free

Shanna Mittie gives a thumbs up while sitting in her hospital bed.
Shanna Mittie gives a thumbs up while sitting in her hospital bed.(@JeffMittie Twitter)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Great news from the Little Apple. Months after being diagnosed with Breast Cancer, Shanna Mittie has been declared cancer free..

Mittie is the wife of Kansas State women’s basketball coach Jeff Mittie.

“Shanna Mittie and I want to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers,” Jeff Mittie said on Twitter. “We have received terrific news since Shanna’s surgery and treatment. We are celebrating her completing radiation treatment and being cancer free!! Thanks to KU Medical Center and her doctors!”

The team honored Shanna’s fight throughout the season.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, left, greets Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh...
Mahomes to team up with Josh Allen, face Rodgers and Brady in ‘The Match’
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 16, 2010, file photograph, a rainbow arches near Kauffman...
Royals postpone Easter game against Tigers
Three Kansas State athletes, Jack Blumer, Xavier Loyd and Ty Bowman had their tuition paid off...
K-State athletes surprised with paid off tuition
KCTV5 News
Vote for this week’s Hy-Vee Girls Soccer Team of the Week!