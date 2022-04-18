Nearly 50 fountains will come back to life Tuesday for Greater KC Fountain Day

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - If you have missed a clear, visual reminder why KCMO is called the “City of Fountains,” then you’re in luck.

Tuesday, April 19, is Greater Kansas City Fountain Day! That means nearly 50 publicly-operated fountains around the city will be turned back on.

According to Visit KC, the city’s first fountains came to exist for practical needs such as watering thirsty horses and dogs. There were soon drinking fountains for humans that had their own decorative styles and themes, however, including sculptures.

In 1973, a Hallmark executive and his spouse decided to create the City of Fountains Foundation after seeing so many worn down fountains during a trip to Italy. Their goal was to restore, build, and maintain the fountains here.

Now, there are more than 200 fountains across the metro and 48 are publicly-owned.

Greater Kansas City Fountain Day is celebrated annually in early April, with the fountains being safely turned back on following the bitter cold of winter.

If you’d like to celebrate Fountain Day in person, an event will be held Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the Northland Fountain in Anita Gorman Park. That’s located at NE Vivion Road and N. Oak Trafficway. The event will also honor Mrs. Anita B. Gorman and feature a performance from Starlight Theatre.

According to the American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration, the first fountain in Kansas City north of the Missouri River was built in Anita Gorman Park. If you wish, you can learn more about her here.

The Northland Fountain in Anita Gorman Park. (Kansas City Parks & Recreation)

Below are five fountains that Visit KC chose to list as “exemplary examples of the metro region’s undeniable beauty:”

Below are five fountains that Visit KC chose to list as "exemplary examples of the metro region's undeniable beauty:"

