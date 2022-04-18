Mahomes says he, Josh Allen will play course differently than ‘old Tom and old Aaron’

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Chiefs just started their offseason workout program today, but their quarterback will be using his spare time to compete in another sport.

Today, Patrick Mahomes announced that he will be a competitor in the latest version of “The Match.”

It’s a nationally televised golf event that has featured some of the biggest names in the sport, including Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson. It has also featured some of the biggest names in football.

It continues on June 1, but it’s just quarterbacks this time.

It’s going to be the old guard vs. the new guard as Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will pair up against Mahomes and Buffalo Bills Quarterback Josh Allen.

Both Brady and Rodgers are not new to The Match. Brady’s team lost both previous outings.

Mahomes and Allen have some kind of televised golf experience. Mahomes has been a part of the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship at Lake Tahoe the past few years. Meanwhile, Allen teamed up with Keith Mitchell this year at Pebble Beach.

Today, Mahomes said sometimes youth is better than experience.

“I think the reason we are going to win is because we are going to play the course differently than old Tom and old Aaron over there,” Mahomes said. “They’ll be playing nice and easy. They might get us on a couple par threes. But, when we open it up and they’re using their drivers, it’ll be nice for us to use our wedges against their six irons. So, that will help us a little bit.”

So, Mahomes will put his golf skills and that theory to the test on June 1 at the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas.

Brady tweeted some information about where people can watch.

Mahomes also addressed the offseason moves the Chiefs have made and what his offense is looking forward to this upcoming season.

