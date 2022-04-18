Leavenworth man sentenced to 13 years for stabbing

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -

Marquis Holmes, 46, was found guilty of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm back in February. On Friday, he was sentenced to 13.5 years in prison.

According to the court, Holmes went inside of a residence in the area of 10th and Miami Street in Leavenworth back in August of 2018. Inside the house, Holmes stabbed 33-year-old Shawn Hiatt twice in the upper hip. Holmes then left the house and fled the area. Hiatt followed Holmes and shot him.

Hiatt was convicted in April 2019 for that shooting. He was convicted of attempted voluntary manslaughter and criminal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He’s serving a four-year sentence.

