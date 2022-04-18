Kansas City woman charged for shooting, killing her wife in January

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Kansas City woman has been charged in the fatal shooting of her wife back in January.

According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 30-year-old Makayla Smith is facing a second-degree murder charge and a charge for armed criminal action in the fatal shooting of her wife Jenna Nava in January 2022.

Court records state that Kansas City police were dispatched to the 8800 block of Crystal Lane on January 25 on a reported shooting. At the scene, police found a woman with a gunshot wound in a third-floor apartment. EMS arrived on scene and declared the woman dead. The victim was later identified as Jenna Nava.

Detectives who responded to the scene found a live 9mm round and a large kitchen knife near Nava.

Nava’s three children were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting. They told police they witnessed Smith enter the apartment with a gun. Another woman also entered the apartment with Smith and they began to argue with Nava.

One of Nava’s children reported to police that she heard a single gunshot and called police. She also stated that previously, Smith had attempted to shoot Nava in the foot, missing her and shooting the closet in the master bedroom. At the scene, police found physical evidence consistent with this statement.

Another witness, Smith’s friend of several years, also called police and stated Smith told him what happened at the scene. Smith apparently admitted to him that she accidentally shot Nava after Nava came at her with a knife.

Smith was arrested shortly after the shooting. During her arrest, police found a spent shell casing in the driver’s side floorboard in Smith’s car.

The woman who was reported to be with Smith at the time of the shooting, who was not named, was also taken into custody.

According to the probable cause statement, the woman reported that Smith originally went to the apartment to meet with police to serve a full protection order to Nava. When Smith stopped texting her back, the woman went to the apartment to check on her. There, she said, Smith went to the apartment and was let in by Nava before revealing a knife. Nava and Smith then began to fight over the knife, according to the woman. Nava allegedly held the knife to Smith’s neck, which led to Smith pulling out a gun. The woman went on to tell police that Nava hit Smith’s arm, causing Smith to accidentally pull the trigger.

She and Smith then ran out of the apartment, both got into their separate vehicles, and left the scene.

During the investigation, police found texts between the unnamed woman and Smith from January 21, a few days before the homicide. In them, Smith tells the woman “I got the gun to her head right now,” and “She in my car baby I’m about to shoot her I’m so tired.”

Later, another text from Smith said “I’m finna shoot her.”

Nava is never named in the texts, but her family and friends advised she met with Smith on the day of the texts near Longview Lake. In another message, the woman asked Smith “Why did yal leave the lake?”

Police did find an order of protection between Smith and Nava that expired on January 25. A full order of protection had been issued by Jackson County, but it had not been served. On that order, Smith was listed as the petitioner and Nava was the respondent.

Smith was charged on Monday. Prosecutors have requested a $250,000/10% bond.

A bond reduction hearing has been scheduled for Thursday.

