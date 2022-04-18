Johnson County residents ‘feel good’ about where they live, according to new survey

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ks. (KCTV) - Johnson County has released the results of its annual community survey, and residents seem to be happy with where they live.

In the findings, 98% of people are satisfied with Johnson County as a place to live. Overall satisfaction with county services were 31% above the national average, and public safety services were 21% above the national average.

“When it comes to being a place to live, raise children, work and retire, Johnson County is head and shoulders above the national and other large community averages,” Chris Tatham, president and chief executive officer of ETC, said.

The county said this year’s results were similar to those in 2020 when the survey was last conducted.

“The feedback we received from our residents through this survey is very important,” Ed Eilert, chairman of the BOCC, said. “We strive to make Johnson County a community where people want to live, work, and raise their family, while enjoying the benefits of county services.”

Overall, the feedback given by residents was very positive:

98% are satisfied with Johnson County as a place to live.

97% are satisfied with Johnson County as a place to raise children.

94% of respondents have an overall feeling of safety in the county.

91% are satisfied with Johnson County as a place to work.

70% are satisfied with Johnson County as a place to retire.

Residents told surveyors that the county’s emergency services were the most important provided to them, while services provided by the Public Health, Mental Health Center and Aging and Human Services could be improved.

According to the survey results, the county’s top priorities for the next five years should be:

Public education (K-12)

Personal safety, low crime

Health care access

Well-maintained roads

Parks trails and open space

Low crime rates and a sense of safety were among the top reasons why residents would choose to stay in Johnson County for the next 10 years. Residents also pointed to the quality of public schools and a high standard of living.

To see the full results of the county’s survey, click here.

