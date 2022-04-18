Independence police working standoff involving burglary suspects

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Police have shut down a block of South Huttig Avenue in Independence while they work a standoff involving burglary suspects.

The suspects are barricaded in a home on South Huttig Avenue just south of Kentucky Road, a few blocks north of U.S. 24 Highway. The police have set up outside the house and along the block. They said they are working to resolve the situation.

Police said they were following a driver who was acting suspicious. That driver pulled up to the home, and the people inside the vehicle then broke into the house, police said.

Officers then called and woke up the residents of the home, who escaped unharmed.

