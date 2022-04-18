Advertisement

Boston airport terminal evacuated over video game console

People are seen leaving a terminal at Boston's Logan International Airport on Sunday amid an...
People are seen leaving a terminal at Boston's Logan International Airport on Sunday amid an evacuation.(Source: Courtesy Christine Pierson/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A video game console briefly disrupted Easter travel at Boston’s Logan International Airport.

On Sunday afternoon, Transportation Security Administration agents screened a checked bag with a potentially suspicious item inside.

As a precaution, some passengers were evacuated from the terminal.

However, after the Massachusetts State Police bomb squad took a closer look, they realized it was a PlayStation video game console that looked a little battered with age.

After that confirmation, things went back to normal at the terminal.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A video appears to show a police officer punching a woman in the face during a protest.
Officer punches protestor at demonstration in Pennsylvania
For the first time since the pandemic began, the race is being held in the spring.
Boston Marathon returns to springtime spot for 126th running
The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a challenge from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and...
Justices reject states’ appeal over tax deductions cap for state, local taxes
Bipartisan group of federal lawmakers advocate for more VA health professionals in rural areas
Bipartisan group of federal lawmakers advocate for more VA health professionals in rural areas
Dozens of bodies have been recovered in Borodianka, Ukraine, after apartment complexes and...
Ukrainian officials: Russian strikes kill at least 7 in Lviv